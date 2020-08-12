New library and community hub - Gore District Council

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 00:59

The Gore District Council wants to hear resident’s ideas about what they want to see and do in a redeveloped James Cumming Wing.

The Council is about to embark on an exciting project to redevelop both levels of the James Cumming Wing, including the hall, to make a new home for the Gore Library and the community spaces so well used in the past.

The project involves gutting the interior of the building and creating contemporary, appealing spaces fit for current and future needs.

Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks said the Council has an opportunity to create something special for everyone.

"These spaces will not only provide a home for our extensive book collection, but also feature community areas for meetings and activities.

"The James Cumming Wing and former library building have faithfully served our District for almost 50 years. We are now looking to design and build a solution inclusive and easily accessible for everyone, benefitting current and future generations."

A critical first step is to get feedback from the community about what people would like to see in the redeveloped library and community hub.

To do this, the Council will be using various community engagement tools, including its new engagement headquarters Let’s Talk KÅrero Mai Gore District.

Communications Manager Sonia Gerken said the new online platform will be the one stop location for all the Council’s community conversations and consultations, from minor bylaw amendments through to major infrastructure projects.

"Traditional methods of engagement, such as talking to people face to face, are still important. However, engaging online allows people to have their say in the Council’s decision making process in their own time and comfort of their own home."

Gore District Libraries Manager Lorraine Weston-Webb said she was looking forward to seeing the community’s ideas for the new library.

"People’s feedback will influence the draft designs."

These days people expect a library to be much more than books on shelves. They are looking for social spaces, community spaces and digital connectivity. They want a neutral and trusted place to meet, talk and learn, Ms Weston-Webb said.

"A modern library supports print, digital and other literacies for all ages. It gives people a sense of inclusion and social wellbeing, fostering a resilient community."

The Council has received significant external funding for this project.

The Government recently announced $3 million from its Shovel Ready project fund for a new library in the James Cumming Wing, and Mataura Valley Milk’s development contribution of $958,000 is tagged for a new library.

The Council also has $1.1 million in its 10-Year-Plan to re-roof the library. This money may be re-directed to this project.

People can go to lets.talk.goredc.govt.nz to leave their ideas about this project. There will also be a couple of community workshops towards the end of this month.