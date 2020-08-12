Serious crash in Milson, Palmerston North

|
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a truck and a car at the intersection of Roberts Line and Railway Road, Milson, Palmerston North.
Police were called about 7.45am.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
The road is closed, with diversions in place, and motorists should avoid the area if possible.
