'Auckland Airport expects busy day at Domestic terminal, offers advice to travellers'

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 11:05

Travellers are asked to prepare ahead of coming to Auckland Airport today, with more than 13,000 people expected to pass through the domestic terminal doors following the decision to move the Auckland region to Alert Level 3.

We are asking that only those with travel booked for today to come to our terminals, to ensure that travellers and staff can maintain physical distancing, said Anna Cassels-Brown, General Manager Operations at Auckland Airport.

"The wellbeing of everyone working and traveling through our terminals is our top priority. As well as leaving space between people who aren’t part of your travel group, we would strongly recommend travellers come prepared with a mask to wear in the terminal and on their flight," she said.

Access to both terminals will be restricted to passengers travelling that day, with activities managed through the terminal to ensure physical distancing.

While the airport is considered an essential service and the airfield will continue to stay open for domestic and international flights, there will only be a limited range of food and beverage and shops selling essential items.

"With the limited retail options available it’s important that travellers consider carefully what they might need before they come to the airport. This means having a mask to wear in the terminal and on your flight and being aware that the usual food and beverage options are unlikely to be available.

"As we manage physical distancing and the changes to our operations we ask for patience and understanding from travellers. We are working hard to make sure everyone who needs to, can travel safely."

While the remainder of New Zealand is at Alert Level 2, government have advised there will be restrictions on travel to and from Auckland:

You can fly into Auckland on a domestic flight if you are returning home, an essential worker or are coming to Auckland to undertake an essential service

You can travel in Auckland to catch an international flight departing from Auckland Airport

You can also transit through Auckland Airport to catch an outbound international flight

You can transit through Auckland Airport domestically on flights, but must not leave at Auckland unless you live in Auckland or are undertaking essential travel

You can leave on a departing flight out of Auckland Airport if you are travelling home or are leaving to undertake an essential service.

For updates on flights and requirements please check with airlines. Travel updates are available on the airline websites:

Air New Zealand: https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/travel-alerts

Jetstar: https://www.jetstar.com/nz/en/travel-alerts

Frequently asked questions:

Am I allowed to catch a domestic flight out of Auckland?

You can leave on a departing flight out of Auckland Airport if you are travelling home or are leaving to undertake an essential service.

Am I allowed to catch a domestic flight into Auckland?

People can fly into Auckland if they are travelling home, transiting through Auckland, or if they are an essential worker travelling to perform essential services.

Am I allowed to travel to the airport to catch an international flight leaving the country?

Yes. People can travel within Auckland to catch an outbound international flight.

I need to catch a domestic flight to get home, can I get into the terminal?

Yes. But at Level 3, only passengers with valid tickets to fly can enter the terminal buildings.

Do I have to wear a mask?

Currently the Government advice is that it is highly recommended that you wear one at Level 3. Masks are likely to be required on flights, but you are best to check with your airline.

My friend/relative is flying out, can I farewell them inside the terminal?

No. At Level 3, only passengers with valid tickets to fly can enter the terminal buildings. You can pick up or drop off outside the terminals.

Is it safe inside the terminal?

All staff and guests are being asked to follow social-distancing protocols, and we need everyone’s help with this. That means keeping a safe space between yourself and anyone you don’t know. We’ve increased frequency of cleaning on high-touch surfaces and we’re encouraging staff and guests to wear masks.

Will my flight be cancelled?

For information on flights, you’ll need to contact your airline.