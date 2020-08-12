Police make arrest following Invercargill robbery

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 11:35

Attribute to Detective Matt Wyatt:

Police have today arrested a man in relation to an aggravated robbery in Invercargill on 30 July.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He is due to appear in the Invercargill District Court today.

The victim is still in hospital in a stable condition.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify others involved in the offending.

Anyone with information in relation to this case is asked to call 105 and quote file number 200731/0942, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.