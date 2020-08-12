Higher Police visibility and checkpoints to be established under Auckland Alert L3

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 12:21

Police will increase reassurance visits and establish road checkpoints when regional Alert Level 3 restrictions for Auckland come into effect from midday today.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said Police staff had planned for the possibility of COVID-19 returning to the community, including the possibility of regional restrictions as announced by the Prime Minister last night. Police have today also released details of the boundaries to be enforced, and where road checkpoints will be located.

"Like many other government agencies, Police have been planning for this eventuality so we have been able to reasonably quickly mobilise staff to key areas to provide assurance, and to operate our checkpoints around the region’s Super City boundaries.

"Police will have a visibly higher presence across the region, with all three TÄmaki Makaurau Police District Commanders working together to respond the regional Alert Level 3. We will be visible around supermarkets and places where communities need the assurance of Police presence.

"Once again, we are urging people to play their part, and we are relying on people to heed the message to go home and stay home.

"From midday, Police will also be operating nine checkpoints at exit points just inside the regional boundaries, largely based on the Auckland Super City boundaries.

"The checkpoints will be similar to the operations conducted ahead of the long weekends during the national Alert Level 3.

We will be stopping vehicles and questioning drivers, but as has been our approach through the COVID-19 response, our first focus will be on educating people and ensuring they are aware of the new restrictions.

"We have issued a reminder to our staff that they need to be exercising good hygiene and social distancing practises, and we have issued a directive to our Auckland staff that they must wear masks when dealing with the public, and other PPE gear as necessary.

"For the rest of the country, this is not new territory for people and hopefully there is a strong community willingness to abide by the restrictions of Alert Level 2."

All front counters in TÄmaki Makaurau are closed to the public with the exception of Henderson (WaitematÄ), College Hill (Auckland City) and the Counties Manukau Hub, which are all open 24/7 but with restricted access.

Throughout the rest of the country most front counters are open, but with restrictions to protect our staff and those coming into the building.

Our Level 2 safety measures focus on physical distancing, hygiene standards, and contact registers.

Where possible please visit us online.

You can report non-emergency situations online at www.police.govt.nz/105support or call 111 if it’s an emergency.

For the latest information and updates on the Alert Level restrictions visit https://covid19.govt.nz/

MEDIA ADVISORY

There will be an opportunity for media to film at two of the checkpoints in Auckland.

WHERE: SH1 Bombay and Wellsford

TIME: 1.30pm - 2.30pm

At the checkpoints we will be able to facilitate filming with our frontline staff but there will be no interview opportunities.

Please register to film at the checkpoints by emailing media@police.govt.nz.