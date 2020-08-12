Council services at Alert Level 2 - Marlborough District Council

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 13:10

Under Alert Level 2 from noon today, please adhere to 2m physical distancing at all Council facilities including libraries, customer services centres, parks, reserves, Marlborough Airport and waste facilities.

Please download the COVID-19 tracer app and use it at Council facilities.

The latest Ministry of Health advice is to wear a mask if you're in a situation where you can't maintain social distancing. Stay at home if you're unwell and get a COVID test if you have flu-like symptoms.

The latest Government advice and information can be found at www.covid19.govt.nz

Parks, reserves, playgrounds and cemeteries

All Council’s parks and reserves including playgrounds and cemeteries are open under Alert Level 2. Please maintain physical distancing when enjoying our open spaces. Hand sanitising is also encouraged before and after you and/or your children use playground equipment, picnic tables or park benches.

Kerbside collection

Kerbside collections in Blenheim and Picton will continue as normal. Rolls of ten Council refuse bags are available for purchase from supermarkets. Your annual refuse bag voucher can continue to be exchanged at the supermarkets and Council offices.

Transfer stations

Transfer stations will be open as normal. During Alert Level 2 onsite staff will record vehicle registration details as part of the contact tracing protocol.

Greenwaste and Resource Recovery Centre

Both will be open but access will be controlled to ensure physical distancing.

Rural community recycling

The rural recycling service and coin skips will continue to operate as normal at Alert Level 2.

Reuse Centre

The reuse centre in Blenheim is open under Alert Level 2.

Bluegums landfill

The Bluegums landfill is open for its usual hours for current commercial customers only.

Marlborough Civil Defence and Emergency Management

Marlborough Civil Defence and Emergency Management is monitoring the situation but is not currently activated.

Bus services

All bus services will continue to operate. If you are taking the bus you can help keep yourself and others safe by following this advice:

Sit next to people you know, otherwise keep the seat next to you free

Follow the on-board guidance and maintain physical distancing from those you don’t know whilst on board, and keep 2 metres distance while waiting for services

Wear a mask on public transport and if you're in situations where you can't maintain that social distancing

Comply with any temporary barriers and seat signage indicating where you are allowed to sit

Keep track of your journey and a record of what service you were on and where you sat, for the purpose of contact tracing

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after taking public transport

Council offices

Council receptions in Blenheim and Picton are open and practicing physical distancing and hand sanitising. Please use Council’s online services - many enquiries, applications, payments, submissions and other business can be carried out on the Council’s website at www.marlborough.govt.nz

You can also contact Council via email or via telephone. Please address all enquiries to mdc@marlborough.govt.nz. Include your contact details and one of the team will contact you. If your request is urgent, call our 24-hour number Ph: 03 520 7400. Please note call waiting times may be longer than usual.

Libraries

Marlborough District Library (Blenheim) and Picton Library and Service Centre are open under Alert Level 2. You can request items online via the catalogue or by email and phone. Return items can be deposited in the after hours’ returns facility.

You can call the Marlborough District Library (Blenheim) on Ph: 03 520 7491 or email library@marlborough.govt.nz

You can call the Picton Library and Service Centre on Ph: 03 520 7493 or email pictonlibrary@marlborough.govt.nz

Online services including access to ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and newspapers are available.

Go to more information on our online library services

Harbours

All recreational boating and water-based activities are permitted but physical distancing should be maintained as much as practicable, and good hygiene and cleaning practices should be applied. Boaties should keep a record of their travel.

Public toilets

All public toilets in Marlborough are open under Alert Level 2.

Dogs

Dogs should stay on a lead including in dog exercise areas where leads aren’t normally required as this helps to maintain physical distancing. The Renwick Dog Park is open under Alert Level 2.

Building inspections

At Alert Level 2, building and construction site inspections will continue, but with appropriate safety measures such as physical distancing. The Building Control Group is taking bookings for inspections which can be made by calling Ph: 03 520 7405.

Noise control

If you are disturbed by noise, please phone the Council on Ph: 03 520 7400 at the time the nuisance is occurring and one of our Noise Control Officers will attend.

Resource consent hearings

Resource consent hearings will continue in person and also via Zoom videoconferencing. The Hearings Facilitator will contact all interested parties to make sure they can attend the hearing either in person or online.