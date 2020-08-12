Covid-19 all of NZ move to Alert Level 2 - South Waikato District Council

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 13:17

At 12 noon today, Wednesday 12 August, the Auckland region moved to Alert Level 3 for a minimum of three days. This follows four positive COVID-19 cases of unknown origin. Contact tracing is underway.

The rest of New Zealand, including South Waikato, moved to Alert Level 2, again from midday today, Wednesday 12 August.

While Alert Level 2 means that you can still go to work and school, you should:

Keep your distance from other people in public. Two metres in public and retail stores. One metre in workplaces, cafes and gyms.

Wash your hands.

Sneeze and cough into your elbow

Keep track of where you’ve been and who you’ve seen

Wear a mask if you can, especially in public.

Stay home if you are sick. Contact the Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

Gatherings once again restricted to a maximum of 100 people.

Don’t panic buy - this puts too much pressure on our supermarket staff and supply chains. Shop normally so others can do the same.

The Government is also asking people to travel to Auckland for essential travel only.

There will be some changes to numbers of people allowed in our public facilities like libraries, pools and events centre at any one time. Some programmes will be suspended for the interim, eg, Learn to Swim classes.

"We all need to stay calm and continue to be kind to each other," said Mayor Jenny Shattock. "Our community has been incredible. We need to continue to be strong and look after each other. Kia kaha."

All New Zealanders are being encouraged to download the NZ COVID Tracer app. This makes contact tracing very efficient which is critical. This app can be found on Google Play or the App Store.

"I encourage everyone in the South Waikato to install this app. I have it on my phone," said Mayor Shattock. "It is the simplest and most efficient way to contact trace. Contact tracing is critical to the Ministry of Health when a positive case is identified."

Alert Level 2 restrictions available here: https://covid19.govt.nz/covid-19/restrictions/alert-level-2/

Community Based Testing Station information available here: https://www.waikatodhb.health.nz/your-health/covid-19-in-waikato/cbac/