Police are currently responding to a serious crash on SH6

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Queen Elizabeth II Drive, Nelson.
Police were notified of the crash, involving a car and truck, at 11:54.
Initial indications are that one person is injured.
The road is currently blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area, diversions will likely be in place.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice