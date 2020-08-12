Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Police are currently responding to a serious crash on SH6

Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 13:20

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Queen Elizabeth II Drive, Nelson.

Police were notified of the crash, involving a car and truck, at 11:54.

Initial indications are that one person is injured.

The road is currently blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area, diversions will likely be in place.

