Covid-19 alerts serve as a sobering reminder - Boult

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 14:24

With New Zealand moving into Alert Level Two - and Auckland into Alert Level Three - from midday today, Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult says it’s important to follow the government’s guidelines and stay safe.

"The news of renewed community transmission is sobering for everyone in New Zealand," Mayor Boult said.

"My thoughts are particularly with people in Auckland and those in our community who will be again impacted by this, particularly those facing lockdown in rest homes. However, if we all follow the government’s Alert Level guidelines we stand a good chance of stamping the virus out before it spreads widely. We’ve done it before and we can do it again."

Alert Level Two measures include physical distancing of two metres when in public and limiting gatherings to 100 people. Be sure to follow basic hygiene measures - cough or sneeze into your elbow, use sanitiser or wash your hands for 20 seconds, keep your work area clean - and stay home if feeling sick.

More information on Alert Level Two can be found here: https://covid19.govt.nz/covid-19/restrictions/alert-level-2/