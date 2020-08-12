Slight delay to establishing checkpoint in South Auckland - NZ Police

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 14:41

Police now have eight check points set up and operational across north and south Auckland.

There is a slight delay to establishing our ninth checkpoint at the Bombay Hills on State Highway 1 because we have to ensure appropriate traffic management and safety plans are in place as it is an extremely busy route with very high volumes of traffic.

Police have been onsite since mid-morning along with our partners to ensure the checkpoint is safe for both road users and our staff.

We expect the checkpoint to be operational shortly.