AA Motoring Services sites and services continuing to operate

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 14:43

Almost all of AA Motoring Services sites and services are continuing to operate nationwide following changes in Covid-19 Alert Levels across the country.

The AA Vehicle Testing Station in Glen Innes, Auckland is the only site that has closed to the public as it’s not possible to have adequate physical distancing at the site.

All AA Auto Centres, AA Vehicle Inspections, Entry Compliance Centres are open and Pre-Purchase Inspections are continuing.

"We’ve closed the reception areas at our Auckland AA Auto Centres and implemented contactless vehicle drop off and pick up," AA Motoring Services General Manager Jonathan Sergel says.

"That’s the biggest change our Auckland customers should notice. Outside of Auckland, our Auto Centre reception areas are remaining open for now, as we can ensure our team members and customers have 1 metre physical distancing in them, as required at Level 2."

AA is continuing entry compliance work for now, to support the industry.

"We aim to help the trade at this time. We will adapt and change quickly if government requirements change," Jonathan added.

AA Motoring has strict cleaning and hygiene measures in place across all of its sites nationwide.

Meanwhile AA Roadservice is available nationwide to mobilise breakdowns for essential services, essential personal movement and for emergency situations. This includes AA Members whose vehicles need assistance during essential travel such as going to the supermarket or pharmacy, and the essential service workforce.