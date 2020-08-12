Most Whanganui District Council services available under Covid-19 Alert Level 2

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 15:27

Most Whanganui District Council services will remain available under COVID-19 Alert Level 2, which came into force for all regions of New Zealand except Auckland at midday on Wednesday, 12 August 2020.

"However, things might look and be done a little differently to ensure we can maintain social distancing and hygiene requirements put in place to protect everyone from COVID-19," the Council’s Chief Executive, Mr Kym Fell, says.

"Please be patient - like many other workplaces we need to make sure we have processes in place to keep everyone safe.

Customer Services

Council Customer Services at 101 Guyton Street will remain open to the public between 8.30am to 5.00pm (Monday-Friday).

Upon entry to the building visitors will be required to sanitise their hands and provide their contact details to the staff member at the sign-in desk.

To maintain social distancing, there will be a limit on the number of visitors and it may be necessary to wait before entering the building.

Entry will be allowed only to those visiting Customer Services for a particular purpose such as paying a bill or for a pre-arranged meeting with a staff member. General enquiries will be dealt with by the staff member at the sign-in desk.

Appointments can be made by calling the Council on (06) 349 0001 or at the sign-in desk.

Rates enquiries and rates rebates appointments must be booked in advance by calling (06) 349 0001 or booking online at https://www.whanganui.govt.nz/rates-rebate-scheme

If you are unwell, please do not visit Customer Services - instead, please give us a call on (06) 349 0001 or email yourcouncil@whanganui.govt.nz and we can help you with your enquiry.

More information on Council levels of service can be found on Whanganui District Council’s website https://www.whanganui.govt.nz/Services-Amenities/COVID-19-Response

For information on the national response to COVID-19, please visit the New Zealand Government site https://covid19.govt.nz/

For information on the local response to managing COVID-19, please visit the Whanganui District Health Board website https://www.wdhb.org.nz/