Dunedin residents urged to be kind; record movements - council

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 15:56

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins is asking residents to be diligent in recording their movements for contact tracing following today’s move to COVID-19 Alert Level 2.

The city joined much of the rest of the country in moving to Alert Level 2 at midday today, while Auckland moved straight to Alert Level 3.

The new restrictions are expected to remain in place for three days initially.

Mr Hawkins says the shift once again underscores the need for everyone to be kind and help each other.

"We always knew this was a possibility, but that doesn’t make it any easier.

"Please go easy on yourselves, and each other, as we get through this difficult time."

It also means contact tracing is now more important than ever, Mr Hawkins says.

Residents should now be recording their movements using either the NZ COVID Tracer or Rippl apps, or a paper diary, and follow Ministry of Health guidelines, he says.

That includes washing hands often, staying home if sick, getting tested if you have symptoms and physical separation from other people in public.

Most Dunedin City Council services and facilities will continue to operate with only minor changes under Alert Level 2.

That includes kerbside rubbish and recycling collection services, which will continue without change, while the city’s water remains safe and wastewater services a priority.

Some restrictions will be introduced at some DCC facilities and venues, including libraries, other cultural facilities and Moana Pool.

In some cases, opening hours will be shorter and you won’t be able to access all the services that are usually provided.