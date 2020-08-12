'Kapiti Coast District Council calls for by-election'

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 16:36

The KÄpiti Coast District Council will call for a by-election following the resignation of Waikanae Community Board member Geoffrey Churchman on Tuesday 11 August.

KÄpiti Coast District Council Electoral Officer, Katrina Shieffelbein, said under section 120 of the Local Electoral Act, 2001 the Council must hold a by-election within the next 89 days.

Despite today’s move to Alert Level 2 we are continuing with our legal obligations to call for a by-election but will continue to monitor the situation.

"We will be calling for nominations for the vacant Waikanae Community Board position shortly," Ms Shieffelbein said.

"Community Boards are an important part of local democracy and we encourage anyone who has an interest in representing the interests of, and advocating on behalf of, the Waikanae community to get in touch with the Council."

The Waikanae Community Board covers an area from Waikanae Downs in the south through to Peka Peka in the north, bordered by mountains to the east and the sea to the west.

"Electoral rolls will be made available at council service centres for electors to check they are enrolled and their details are correct," Ms Shieffelbein said.