'Otago Polytechnic adopts range of measures to combat Covid-1

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 16:53

Otago Polytechnic’s Dunedin and Central Campuses moved to Alert Level 2 operations as of 12pm on Wednesday 12 August in response to the Government’s Covid-19 announcement.

As a precautionary measure - and to better enable staff to prepare and implement Level 2 protocols - Otago Polytechnic closed its Dunedin and Central campuses for face-to-face learning yesterday (Wednesday 12 August). However, our Dunedin and Central Campuses will reopen for face-to-face teaching from Thursday 13 August. This includes all clinics, placements and workshops.

Given the Alert Level-3 situation in Auckland, our Auckland International Campus will be closed all week.

"Our Critical Incident Management Team met yesterday. We are confident we have implemented a broad range of measures to effectively deal with Covid-related issues," Otago Polytechnic Chief Executive Dr Megan Gibbons says.

"This includes ensuring all our learners and staff are aware of our move to Alert Level 2 and what steps they need to take to safeguard themselves, their fellow students and colleagues and their friends and whÄnau."

Key initial decisions include:

suspension of all domestic travel involving public transport for Otago Polytechnic staff

students to use the NZ COVID Tracer app when on campus

students to maintain a distance of 1m in shared spaces on campus (apart from in classes, where registers will be taken as per TEC guidelines)

Alert Level 2 signage and information put up around campuses, across digital channels and in emails to students and staff

Any classes requiring PPE to follow Government guidelines