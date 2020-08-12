'Otago Polytechnic adopts range of measures to combat Covid-1

|
[ login or create an account ]
Otago Polytechnic’s Dunedin and Central Campuses moved to Alert Level 2 operations as of 12pm on Wednesday 12 August in response to the Government’s Covid-19 announcement.
As a precautionary measure - and to better enable staff to prepare and implement Level 2 protocols - Otago Polytechnic closed its Dunedin and Central campuses for face-to-face learning yesterday (Wednesday 12 August). However, our Dunedin and Central Campuses will reopen for face-to-face teaching from Thursday 13 August. This includes all clinics, placements and workshops.
Given the Alert Level-3 situation in Auckland, our Auckland International Campus will be closed all week.
"Our Critical Incident Management Team met yesterday. We are confident we have implemented a broad range of measures to effectively deal with Covid-related issues," Otago Polytechnic Chief Executive Dr Megan Gibbons says.
"This includes ensuring all our learners and staff are aware of our move to Alert Level 2 and what steps they need to take to safeguard themselves, their fellow students and colleagues and their friends and whÄnau."
Key initial decisions include:
suspension of all domestic travel involving public transport for Otago Polytechnic staff
students to use the NZ COVID Tracer app when on campus
students to maintain a distance of 1m in shared spaces on campus (apart from in classes, where registers will be taken as per TEC guidelines)
Alert Level 2 signage and information put up around campuses, across digital channels and in emails to students and staff
Any classes requiring PPE to follow Government guidelines
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice