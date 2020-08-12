Martin Place recycling centre to remain closed - council

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 16:55

The Martin Place recycling centre in Havelock North is not likely to re-open after Hastings District Council received verbal advice that the lease council holds for the land is being terminated.

Last week the landowner told council that it has other plans for the property and council is now awaiting formal confirmation and preparing to remove the recycling depot items and equipment from the site.

The site was closed during the March COVID-19 lockdown, and in the ensuing weeks council engaged an independent consultant to undertake a health and safety review of the facility.

The review identified a number of safety improvements and council had been exploring options to improve public and contractor safety, as well as put in place measures to reduce contamination.

Council was working towards making the necessary changes, including fencing, gates, barriers and a defined parking area, and re-open the depot some time in September.

Council group manager asset management Craig Thew said that unfortunately the property owner had now verbally advised Council that it wishes to terminate the lease.

"Currently there is no other acceptable site in the vicinity to relocate to. New sites are being investigated.

"We understand that some members of the community without kerbside recycling services will need to travel a little further for their recycling drop-offs."

Havelock North and Hastings residents in the kerbside collection zones are advised to use the kerbside recycling service that is available to them. If they have excess recycling, it can be taken to the Henderson Road or Blackbridge recycling depots.

Residents outside the kerbside collection zones are advised to use the recycling depots at either Henderson Road, Blackbridge, Poukawa, Maraekakaho, Pukehamoamoa, Waimarama or Tutira depending on what is closest.

Unlike Martin Place, Henderson Road and Blackbridge are not open 24/7 and residents will need to check the opening hours of those sites if they wish to use them.

Residents outside the kerbside collection zones are not charged the recycling or refuse targeted rates.

In the upcoming Long Term Plan consultation council is considering asking the community if there is interest in extending the kerbside service area.