Return to physical distancing on buses - Waikato Regional Council

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 17:01

Physically distancing will again be required on buses with the return to alert level 2 for the Waikato in the nationwide COVID-19 response.

Waikato Regional Council public transport manager Andrew Wilson says the council is well prepared for a change in alert levels and public buses are safe to use, but there are a few things that passengers need to do and be aware of.

"Physical distancing on buses is required so you need to avoid sitting next to people you don’t know.

"It’s also really important that passengers practice good hygiene and stay home if unwell. Hand sanitiser is available for people to use as they get on buses and wearing a face mask is advised."

Buses are operating to their normal timetables, but passengers are advised to check before they travel in case things change. The latest service information is available on the Busit Facebook page, via Busit.co.nz or by calling 0800 205 305.

The maximum number of people on each bus will be limited to enable physical distancing. This means some buses may fill up quickly at peak times and some people may need to wait a bit longer for the next service. "Wherever possible we encourage people to travel at off-peak times."

Fares apply. A registered Bee Card gives the lowest fare but it also supports contact tracing as it tags passengers on and off a bus

If you don’t yet have a Bee Card, now is a good time to get one. Please pick up a free Bee Card on the bus and register it online or by calling 0800 205 305.