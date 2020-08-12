DCC begins stormwater improvements in Mosgiel

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 18:01

The first stage of work to address the risk of flooding in Mosgiel is under way, but cost escalations mean the Dunedin City Council will now take a fresh look at the wider project.

In 2017, the DCC announced plans for improvements to Mosgiel’s stormwater network, following significant flooding which saw more than 120mm of rain fall over one 24-hour period.

The DCC planned two new pump stations, at Carlyle Road and Reid Avenue, which it was estimated would cost $3.2 million.

Since then, costs have risen to $8.75 million for one pump station, DCC Group Manager 3 Waters Tom Dyer says.

The cost escalations have prompted the DCC to review whether the approach is the most sensible and cost-effective solution, he says.

As a result, the DCC will proceed with other improvements, designed to alleviate flooding risks in the short term, while also reviewing longer-term options.

Work on the initial improvements has already begun, involving the replacement of existing pumps at the Carlyle Road pump station, costing about $300,000.

That work is expected to be completed later this month.

This summer, attention will turn to the construction of a new intake at Memorial Park, improving water flow and flooding resilience in the area.

A detailed assessment of the Reid Ave pump station will then be carried out over the next year to identify the need for further upgrades there.

Stormwater hydraulic modelling of the wider Mosgiel catchment over the next year will also help identify and prioritise the need for future improvements.

Mr Dyer says the DCC remains committed to the project and finding a long-term, sustainable solution to flooding problems in Mosgiel.

"The short-term solutions we will be undertaking over the coming months will certainly not be the last.

"We are committed to this project and we are keeping local residents and businesses informed of progress as the project continues."