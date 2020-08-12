Arrest made following aggravated robbery in Invercargill - NZ Police

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 18:46

Invercargill Police investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred on Tay Street last week have made an arrest.

On 7 August three offenders entered an address on Tay Street and assaulted a person before taking a number of items from them.

As the trio left the premises and got into a vehicle, the victim attempted to stop them from leaving.

The victim was thrown from the vehicle and sustained minor injuries.

The vehicle was last seen turning right onto Camden Street travelling towards Harvey Norman and Mary Street.

A 19-year-old man appeared in Invercargill District Court today charged with Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Injury.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the remaining two offenders.

They were described as medium build and both were wearing red t-shirts and tanned trousers at the time of the incident.

If you have any information that may assist with the investigation please contact Police on 105 quoting file number 200807/8370.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.