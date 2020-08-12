Powerball rolls over - $50 million must be won this Saturday

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 21:50

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night where the jackpot will be a massive $50 million - and must be won.

"Powerball has jackpotted to an incredible $50 million - and it must be won! If the jackpot is won by a single player on Saturday, they’ll be taking home the largest prize ever won in Lotto NZ’s history," says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

In a Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins Powerball First Division, the prize pool rolls down to the next highest division with winners.

"Powerball must be won this Saturday and it’s guaranteed that one or more lucky Kiwis are going to win big - even if the prize is split."

"However the balls fall on the night, we know so many people will benefit from this prize. Winners always tell us of the amazing things they plan to do for family, friends and charities close to their hearts. It’s going to make such a difference in their community," says Marie.

Meanwhile, a lucky Lotto player from Napier will be celebrating in style after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Napier City Pak N Save in Napier.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Leeston, who took home $400,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Fresh Choice Leeston.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it immediately in-store at any Lotto NZ retailer that is open, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

The winning numbers for tonight’s draw are: 16, 10, 25, 32, 29 and 34. Bonus ball 40 and Powerball 4.

Lotto players can buy a ticket for Saturday’s $50 million Must Be Won draw from any Lotto NZ retailer that is open, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting over 3,000 great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

We know that Must Be Won draws are exciting, but as always, Lotto NZ encourages all customers to know their limit and play within it. We don’t want customers to spend more than they can afford and feel comfortable with. This is especially important in this time of uncertainty. Find out more about the tools and resources we offer here.