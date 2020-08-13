Road blocked, expect delays on SH2, Remutaka Hill

Thursday, 13 August, 2020 - 07:56

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle on SH2, Remutaka, on the Featherston side of the hill.

Police were called about 5.50am.

Initial indications are one person has been moderately injured, however the road is currently obstructed and there may be disruptions as emergency services work to clear the scene.

Motorists should expect delays and avoid the area, if possible.