Road closed and diversions in place on SH1, Southland

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash on SH1, Dacre, where a car has hit a cow.
Police were called about 6.45am.
One person has reportedly been seriously injured.
The road is closed, with diversions in place.
Motorists should avoid the area if possible.
