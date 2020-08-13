Dargaville Pontoon Construction to Begin September 2020 - Council

Thursday, 13 August, 2020 - 11:51

Construction work for the new Dargaville pontoon is set to begin next month. The work is part of Kaipara KickStart, an umbrella programme led by Kaipara District Council and funded by the Provincial Growth Fund, to grow the district’s economy and increase community wellbeing. Kaipara Wharves Project Manager Jody Kelly says Dargaville pontoon will be the first of the Kaipara Wharves to be completed. "The Dargaville pontoon will kickstart the construction stage of the Kaipara Wharves project. We’re incredibly excited to deliver the upgrade of this asset to the community."

Mayor Dr Jason Smith believes that work such as the Dargaville Pontoon can help Kaipara District again become a thriving hub that connects people together and supports economic activity to benefit the region.

"The Kaipara Kickstart programme, of which Kaipara Wharves is a part, represents a unique opportunity for us to do something that we can continue to build upon, that will deliver ongoing and lasting benefits to our district. I will be delighted to see the physical works begin for Dargaville pontoon," says Mayor Smith. "Connecting the great northern river town of Dargaville by sea to Helensville and Auckland again will be possible once the pontoon is completed."

Work onsite is expected to take two to three weeks. A traffic management plan will be in place, details of which will be available on our website towards the end of this month. During the construction period a portion of the carpark will be used for construction materials and equipment. The carpark will be fully operational again once the construction work on the pontoon is completed. Please note that construction start date will be dependent on COVID-19 restrictions. Other work as part of the Kaipara Wharves project includes; further consultation and design for the new wharf at Pouto, an upgrade of Pahi wharf, and further consultation, design, and implementation of a beach landing at either Otamatea, Waihaua, or Oruawharo marae.

You can read the final Feasibility Study and Programme Business Case which was approved and finalised earlier this year at kaipara.govt.nz/kickstart/kaipara-harbour-wharves

About Kaipara Kickstart The Provincial Growth Fund, NZTA and Kaipara District Council have earmarked $28.24 million (announced on 3/2/2019) and $0.74 million (announced on 31/1/2020) to invest in Kaipara's economic growth and community wellbeing. The Kaipara KickStart programme consists of four interlocking projects. They are; Kaipara Roading, Kaipara Wharves, Kaipara Kai, and Kaipara Water. Further details can be found via kaipara.govt.nz/kickstart