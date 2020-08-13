Council adopts Paekaka as the name for Wellington Botanic Garden precinct

|
Wellington City Councillors have formally endorsed PaekÄkÄ as the te reo MÄori name for the landscape area including the top of the Cable Car, Wellington Botanic Garden, Anderson Park and Bolton Street Cemetery.
"The adoption of this name does not change the existing names of the open space or reserves. It was historically the name for the general area. Each of the places within PaekÄkÄ will retain their existing identities and addresses. For example the Wellington Botanic Garden will become Wellington Botanic Garden ki PaekÄkÄ," says Mayor Andy Foster.
"PaekÄkÄ, meaning ‘realm or perch of the kÄkÄ’, was gifted by Mana Whenua at an event last year following the adoption of the Council’s Te Tauihu - Te Reo MÄori Policy, and recognises the much loved place the Botanic Garden precinct has in the history and future of Wellington," adds the Mayor.
Councillor Jill Day, the Council’s MÄori Partnerships Portfolio Leader, says PaekÄkÄ supports the goals of the Council’s Te Tauihu - Te Reo MÄori Policy - to increase awareness and improve understanding of the context of te reo MÄori within Wellington.
"It also acknowledges early MÄori history when kÄkÄ were abundant and often trapped for food by local MÄori. It is a name that was historically in use in the area, so its use will restore the original MÄori name for the area."
Councillor Day says that this is a unique naming application because it is not naming a specific open space, road or facility but it is consistent with the goals of Te Tauihu - Te Reo MÄori Policy.
Council will apply to the New Zealand Board (NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aoteraroa) to register PaekÄkÄ as an official name for the Botanic Garden precinct. This supports the Board’s statutory functions to collect and encourage the wider use of original MÄori place names.
The Council has engaged with organisations based in the area and they support the use of PaekÄkÄ.
Councillor Day says that it’s exciting to see the vision come to life of Wellington becoming a te reo MÄori capital city by 2040.
