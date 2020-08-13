Council adopts Paekaka as the name for Wellington Botanic Garden precinct

Thursday, 13 August, 2020 - 12:54

Wellington City Councillors have formally endorsed PaekÄkÄ as the te reo MÄori name for the landscape area including the top of the Cable Car, Wellington Botanic Garden, Anderson Park and Bolton Street Cemetery.

"The adoption of this name does not change the existing names of the open space or reserves. It was historically the name for the general area. Each of the places within PaekÄkÄ will retain their existing identities and addresses. For example the Wellington Botanic Garden will become Wellington Botanic Garden ki PaekÄkÄ," says Mayor Andy Foster.

"PaekÄkÄ, meaning ‘realm or perch of the kÄkÄ’, was gifted by Mana Whenua at an event last year following the adoption of the Council’s Te Tauihu - Te Reo MÄori Policy, and recognises the much loved place the Botanic Garden precinct has in the history and future of Wellington," adds the Mayor.

Councillor Jill Day, the Council’s MÄori Partnerships Portfolio Leader, says PaekÄkÄ supports the goals of the Council’s Te Tauihu - Te Reo MÄori Policy - to increase awareness and improve understanding of the context of te reo MÄori within Wellington.

"It also acknowledges early MÄori history when kÄkÄ were abundant and often trapped for food by local MÄori. It is a name that was historically in use in the area, so its use will restore the original MÄori name for the area."

Councillor Day says that this is a unique naming application because it is not naming a specific open space, road or facility but it is consistent with the goals of Te Tauihu - Te Reo MÄori Policy.

Council will apply to the New Zealand Board (NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aoteraroa) to register PaekÄkÄ as an official name for the Botanic Garden precinct. This supports the Board’s statutory functions to collect and encourage the wider use of original MÄori place names.

The Council has engaged with organisations based in the area and they support the use of PaekÄkÄ.

Councillor Day says that it’s exciting to see the vision come to life of Wellington becoming a te reo MÄori capital city by 2040.