Southland forms a COVID Regional Leadership Group

Thursday, 13 August, 2020 - 15:14

As we tackle the current resurgence of COVID-19 in New Zealand, those responsible for leading our response in Southland have agreed to form a new Regional Leadership Group to coordinate and manage this event.

The Group brings together the Southland Mayoral Forum, Southland Civil Defence Joint Committee and the Coordinating Executive Group. Other key stakeholders and agencies involved are Iwi, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Police, St John, the Southern District Health Board, Department of Conservation and Ministry of Social Development.

Southland Mayoral Forum chair and Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks will chair the Group.

"COVID has brought an entire range of new challenges for central and local government."

"We have seen a myriad of initiatives and problems being dealt with by many of our existing groups and agencies in the south. Having one entity to deal effectively with a COVID-19 resurgence is essential to minimising the impact of the virus."

He was confident the Regional Leadership Group was the best vehicle to support the All of Government response to COVID-19.

The Group will be administered by Emergency Management Southland.

EMS Controller Angus McKay has welcomed the formation of the Group.

"Bringing together our key decision-makers helps guide my work as the person with the statutory role to coordinate any response in Southland.

"The Group will ensure we have a joined-up approach."

The key messages are still:

- Keep track of where you’ve been and who you’ve seen - Keep your distance from other people in public

- Wash your hands

- Sneeze and cough into your elbow

- Wear a face covering if you can.

The www.covid19.govt.nz website contains all the up-to-date information and advice on what alert levels mean for you.