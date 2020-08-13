Thursday, 13 August, 2020 - 17:11

Australia’s preferential voting system explained in exciting new children’s book out now through Wild Dog Books

With illustrations by political cartoonist Cathy Wilcox

"Perfect information for future voters and a must-have for the Australian classroom". Ged Kearney, Member of the House of Representatives

"I wish I read this before I prematurely declared Labor the winner of the 2019 election". Mark Humphries, ABC TV

Have you ever tried to explain Australia’s preferential voting system to someone? Well, now you don’t have to! Preferential voting is made easily understandable in the most delightful way with this new children’s book, Vote 4 Me, out this August through Wild Dog Books.

Written by author and electoral educator Krys Saclier, with fun illustrations by political cartoonist Cathy Wilcox, Vote 4 Me is a story about the fictional Mount Mayhem Public School and the student’s desire to elect a new class representative to instil some much-needed change to their school.

Thus, Vote 4 Me cleverly orients the reader to the idea of a democracy in a familiar setting with characters they will recognise from their own school, making it a pleasure to read and essential for the home, school, and library.

And even Mum and Dad will learn a thing or two!

Says author Krys Saclier, "While the next Australian Federal Election isn’t until 2022, the US election is just around the corner and soon politics will be all over the news, presenting a great opportunity for teachers, parents and librarians across the country to talk to their kids about the Australian voting system (specifically preferential voting). I hope parents, teachers and students enjoy the simple and fun way this has been explained".

Vote 4 Me is perfect for upper primary school students and is out in August through Wild Dog Books at any good bookseller. RRP $24.99.