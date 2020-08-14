Selwyn District Council decisions, two further rural water supplies to be chlorinated

Friday, 14 August, 2020 - 11:49

The Council has agreed to permanently chlorinate the Arthur’s Pass and Upper Selwyn Huts water supplies to ensure safe drinking water at both sites.

The Council decided in December 2018 to chlorinate both water supplies, subject to consultation with both communities. Following that consultation the Council agreed to chlorination, based on a risk assessment approach to make sure water is safe at the two locations.

Independent risk reviews of both sites also recommended chlorination.

It brings the total number of chlorinated water supplies in the district to nine. A further 19supplies remain unchlorinated.

The Council also agreed to consult with the community through the 2021-2031 Long-Term Plan on whether the remaining unchlorinated supplies should be chlorinated, or whether to carry out upgrades which would ensure they would not need to be chlorinated. The Council noted that an initial cost estimate of these upgrades was in the order of $30 million.

Library fines removed for next two years

For the next two years the Council will trial removing fines for overdue library books for adults. Council does not currently charge for late fees for children and young adults.

Overdue book fines provide some revenue to the Selwyn Libraries, but the fines are also a deterrent to some people using the libraries.

Council hopes that removing the charges may encourage some previous library users to return and start using the library and its services again. Council will still require the return of the overdue books. The loss of income from the overdue charges would be offset by savings, some remaining charges and the sale of some withdrawn books.

Overdue charges were suspended during the period of the COVID-19 Level 4 lockdown and the Council has yet to reinstate those charges. The trend in Australia has also been to remove overdue book fines.

Election review committee established

The Council has appointed its Representation Review Subcommittee to review the electoral process ahead of the 2022 local government election.

All councils must undertake a review every six years. The review will consider matters such as the electoral system and whether to use first past the post or single transferable vote, the establishment MÄori wards, effective representation of all people in the district and reviewing community boards.

Mayor Sam Broughton, Councillors Mark Alexander, Shane Epiha, Jenny Gallagher and Grant Miller and Malvern Community Board Chair John Morten were appointed to the review committee.

Two water race closures agreed

Sections of the Blakes and Marshs Road water races will be closed as part of roading improvements around Prebbleton.

The Council agreed to the closure of a 920m section of the Blakes Road water race; and a 2700m section of the Marsh Road water race, which will save significant costs when building the new roundabouts.

Both sections are close to the roundabouts that are to be built at the intersections at Springs Road/Marshs Road and Blakes Road/Shands Road and would have needed to be included in the design of the roundabouts.

Due to work on the Christchurch Southern Motorway both have been flowing intermittently and their closure will provide certainty to nearby landlords on future water supplies.