Name release: Fatal crash, Milson - NZ Police

Friday, 14 August, 2020 - 12:32

Police can now confirm the names of the two men who died following a collision between a car and truck at the intersection of Railway Road and Roberts Line, Milson, on 12 August.

They were 27-year-old James Huang and 26-year-old Vinay Angadi Rudresh, both of Palmerston North.

Police extend sympathies to their families and friends at this time.

Enquiries into the cause of the collision are ongoing.