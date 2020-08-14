Name release: Fatal crash, Milson - NZ Police

|
Police can now confirm the names of the two men who died following a collision between a car and truck at the intersection of Railway Road and Roberts Line, Milson, on 12 August.
They were 27-year-old James Huang and 26-year-old Vinay Angadi Rudresh, both of Palmerston North.
Police extend sympathies to their families and friends at this time.
Enquiries into the cause of the collision are ongoing.
