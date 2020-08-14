'GovHack challenges hackers to assist in recovery and encourage resilience'

Friday, 14 August, 2020 - 13:29

From 14 - 16 of August, teams of hackers in Australia and New Zealand will be participating in GovHack. In light of COVID-19, organisers have redesigned the world’s largest open data competition to enable delivery of a digital event allowing participation throughout Australia and New Zealand.

In May, the GovHack Board of Directors and the International Operations Team made the decision to pivot to a digital event for 2020. Despite being online, we want to make sure the elements our participants love from our in-person events are present online. These include: the mixing of open government data, talking with mentors, exploring challenges and collaborating with people you know and those you’ve just met.

Matthew Watt, Deputy Chair of the GovHack Board of Directors says:

"Every year after the event, I set up a YouTube playlist of all the entries. Then I spend the next couple of days watching more than 12 hours of submissions. Amazing, creative and revolutionary ideas are presented all with one thing in common: 'boring' Open Government Data. With the events of 2020 to date, and as Government and industry adapt technologies at an incredible pace, these ideas have the potential to change the world. I can’t wait to see what our participants come up with."

Mike Price, GovHack Aotearoa New Zealand Director says:

"Having taken part in GovHack for 4 years, I have seen first-hand the positive impacts this initiative has had on groups and communities. I’m particularly excited to see what comes out of this year’s event given the current climate and hope to see the benefits of open-source data realised more widely as a result."

While this year’s event will look different to previous years, the digital platform presents many new opportunities. Hackers will get the chance to help shape and influence the way the first digital competition is delivered. They’ll also be able to provide the government with ideas and recovery concepts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to drive future policy and decision-making.