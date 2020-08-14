Relief funding for sports codes due to Covid-19 - council

Friday, 14 August, 2020 - 16:33

COVID-19 has had an impact on many sectors of the community, including sports codes facing funding challenges with their local clubs.

In response to requests from a number of codes for relief funding, Hastings District Council has agreed to waive the fees and charges for one season for each code. The waiver does not include tournament fees or charges for commercial activities.

Council public spaces and building assets manager Colin Hosford said council took this action in light of many sports clubs and park users suffering financially due to reduced income streams as a result of COVID-19.

"Council has made the decision to have zero charges on the basis and expectation that the regional sports organisations, who manage the park bookings on behalf of the codes, will pass on the savings to Hastings-based clubs."

Regional sports organisations and sporting clubs were informed about the decision this week.

Mr Hosford said that the sporting organisations had been asked to update council on how the benefits of the zero charges were being shared with sporting codes on behalf of Hastings ratepayers.