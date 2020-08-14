Update: Kopu-Hikuai Road homicide - NZ Police

Friday, 14 August, 2020 - 16:21

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant William Loughrin:

Police have arrested a man in connection with the ongoing homicide investigation into the murder Bayden Williams.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for selling a firearm, and will appear in the Thames District Court on 20 August 2020.

Police are also appealing to the public for dash camera footage for anyone that travelled on Kopu-Hikuai Rd between 6.00 pm and 7.00 pm on Wednesday 5 August.

Anyone with any information can contact police by calling 105 or giving information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting file number 200806/1185.