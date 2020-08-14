Vandalised trees in Nukuhau being removed - Taupo District Council

Friday, 14 August, 2020 - 17:18

Over 50 trees in the Brentwood Avenue stormwater gully are being removed following a chainsaw attack that saw the trunks compromised with deep cuts and in some cases, just short of toppling over.

For health and safety reasons, the trees have had to be removed, with neighbouring houses, and public in the area the highest priority.

Stormwater and solid waste manager Brent Aitken says the attack is frustrating.

"We are in a position where we had no choice but to remove the trees, as strong winds would have most of these trees falling down, which is a major risk to anyone walking in the gully," he said.

Due to the trees being cut, some had already come down, leaving the debris in the stormwater flow path, which could have resulted in them blocking the stormwater culvert. "That could lead to major damage to the gully and possibly to the adjoining houses," Mr Aitken said.

Anyone with any information should contact Taupō Police.