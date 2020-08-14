Community at heart of new town centre plans - Selwyn District Council

Friday, 14 August, 2020 - 17:00

Selwyn residents will shortly have the opportunity to comment on the latest updates to plans for the Rolleston Town Centre.

The Council on Wednesday signed off on an updated Draft Master Plan for the town centre, which proposes changes to the roading, public spaces and Rolleston Reserve.

The updated plan includes removing the proposed extension to Wordsworth Street, meaning the road would no longer run through the town centre and it would be maintained as a pedestrian space with wide laneways and some changes to the placement of buildings.

Also proposed is the development of a new sensory garden space and a youth space, as well as plans for new trees and paths in the area of Rolleston Reserve, which will be retained as a green space.

For the youth space the Selwyn Youth Council surveyed students at the district’s high schools for initial ideas, which include a dance floor, outdoor climbing wall, parkour balls, and a media space.

The sensory garden is planned to be a space that is accessible to all Selwyn residents including those with diverse needs. The Council consulted with students at Waitaha School for initial ideas, with wheelchair friendly access, quiet spaces, scented flowers and colour used for wayfinding and paths among the ideas put forward.

With the garden intending to be a space for all of the community, the Council is keen to hear thoughts on these ideas, to help design the space so everyone can fully embrace and enjoy it. Feedback is also welcome on the youth space with the hope that the whole Selwyn community will embrace the space as their own.

Changes to the roading layout will also be part of the consultation on the updated Draft Master Plan, which is scheduled to open at the end of August.