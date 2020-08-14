Funding boost for Upper Hutt art projects

Friday, 14 August, 2020 - 17:28

Community groups across Upper Hutt are being encouraged to take advantage of extra funding available for creative arts projects.

Every year Creative New Zealand provides local councils with funding to allocate to community-led arts projects through two funding rounds.

This year, due to COVID-19, the first funding round for Upper Hutt was undersubscribed. This resulted in the second round having more cash to be distributed.

Funding from the first application round that ran from 3 February to 20 March was allocated to eight community arts projects.

The funding left over was added to the second round allocation, creating a second-round fund of $29,683.

Applications for the second round of funding opened on 27 July and run until 31 August.

Applications can be made by individuals or groups. Individuals must be New Zealand citizens or permanent residents.

Funding can be provided to cover the costs of materials for arts activities or programmes, venue or equipment hire, personnel and administrative costs for short-term projects, or the promotion and publicity of arts activities.

Successful applicants from the first funding round were the Hutt Valley Singers, Mainly Acoustic Music, the Humorous Arts Trust, Upper Hutt City of song, Little Dog Barking Theatre, Upper Hutt Women’s Centre, IHC New Zealand Inc, and Arts a Go Go.

First round funding allocations varied between $914 and $5000.

If you have any queries about the Creative Communities Scheme fund, please contact Michelle Bartlett on (04) 527 2793 or email funding@uhcc.govt.nz.