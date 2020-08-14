Council prepares to share new water facility concepts - HDC

Friday, 14 August, 2020 - 17:34

FAQs - Waiaroha

Why do we need these reservoirs?

Hastings District Council has embarked on a comprehensive upgrade of its drinking water supply to ensure it is treated to the highest possible standards - safe drinking water is our highest priority. As well as advanced treatment, the upgrade includes water storage to provide capacity and resilience, especially in times of emergency or natural disaster. It is also intended to help us manage water during periods of high use (e.g. high summer) so demand is met from treated water stored in the reservoirs, rather than continuously drawing it directly from the aquifer.

This is about future-proofing our drinking water supply to ensure we always have enough safe drinking water for our urban residents. The best, safest, most cost-effective and efficient way to achieve this is for our water treatment and storage facilities to be located as close as possible to the existing drinking water-quality supplies.

Why this site, and how are you informing the community about the project?

The site on the corner of Southampton St East and Hastings St South is near the existing Eastbourne St bore sites and in close proximity to the existing pipe infrastructure network. These two criteria are critical for this project. Also important is that the land area is of a size that can accommodate this facility.

To date, there has been information in public Council meetings and discussion on this site as part of the community engagement and notification process for the second treatment and storage site at Frimley Park.

Council is now embarking on a comprehensive community engagement process to ensure our community knows about and understands the detail for this project, how it will benefit them, and how it will look.

That starts with direct communication with neighbours and property owners, after which there will be advertising and news releases; in print, on radio and on social media. There will be an open day on the site and information will be available from public sites including libraries and Council’s customer services centre.

Why isn’t it being built in an industrial area?

Hastings’ existing water supplies are all in or near urban areas where there is access to drinking-quality water and to the urban network, i.e. Flaxmere Park, Frimley Park, Havelock North hills, and Eastbourne Street. This kind of infrastructure is not typically situated in the urban industrial areas of the district as it needs to be where there is no risk of potential contamination from industrial activities.

What will it look like?

We recognise that this is a highly visible site within our central city. The tanks will be set back on the site to utilise the existing trees as natural screening. These trees, along with new plantings will help soften the profile of the installation. ‘Fins’ on the exterior of the tanks will add architectural interest along with a glass wall on the treatment plant that will enable the community to observe and learn about the treatment process The landscape design will prominently feature water, referencing its journey from mountains to the sea, including representations of the aquifer, rivers, streams and wetlands. Waiaroha will highlight how this valuable natural resource is delivered to our community, including allocation, extraction, treatment and delivery of drinking water to our taps. It will be an indoor and outdoor facility that will help us all learn about all facets of water, as we plan for its protection now and for the generations to come. It will also be a green space where people can relax on public seating, and children can play with water. The education component includes an attractive glass-walled building on the Southampton St East side of the site, which will help mitigate the impact of the tanks and provide a flexible learning space

Why the domed roof and why such a dark colour?

The tanks have been designed to the highest engineering specifications to ensure they can withstand major natural events such as a strong earthquake. The dome design provides that strength. It also provides necessary space between the water level and the roof, again for best performance during earthquakes.

The colour has been chosen as dark colours recede into the background, particularly when screened by trees, which these tanks will be. The proposed fins will be of a lighter colour providing architectural interest on the tanks.

Can the tanks be set into the ground so they are not so high?

This has been investigated, however the water table is too close to the surface to allow recessing into the ground.

Where did the name Waiaroha come from?

Council has worked closely with mana whenua to understand the cultural importance of water. From that has come the name Waiaroha (love water), and the principles of Waiaroha; Atuatanga, Kaitiakitanga, Rangatiratanga and Manaakitanga; the values of water, its whakapapa and the mauri, providing the framework for a holistic approach to managing all things water.

Why the educational elements?

Water is critical to our people, our environment and, through food growing, our region’s income. As we can see around the world and in New Zealand, it is becoming increasingly scarce and sources are becoming more susceptible to contamination. We need to work together, as a community, to better manage it. The key to that is understanding water in all its forms - from the mountains to the sea.

A low profile public building and the landscaping would, in combination, be spaces where the community could learn about our aquifers and how nature fills them, how we manage and treat drinking water, and how water is used. It would be particularly attractive to school groups, and act as a new public green space within the central city.

A low profile public building and the landscaping would, in combination, be spaces where the community could learn about our aquifers and how nature fills them, how we manage and treat drinking water, and how water is used. It would be particularly attractive to school groups, and act as a new public green space within the central city.

The planned elements, designed to particularly attract school groups, will enable us to understand our aquifers and how nature fills them, how we manage and treat water for drinking, the ways we use water in our region, its cultural importance, and where it goes on its journey from source to use. It will also give residents a very clear picture of our drinking water management: its allocation and extraction from the aquifers, treatment, and delivery to our taps.

How much will it cost and how is it being paid for?

The cost of the necessary infrastructure is $14 million, which is budgeted under the Hastings Drinking Water Strategy (2018). Any costs outside of the infrastructure and required mitigation, estimated at $4-$6m subject to final design) would be funded externally (i.e. not from ratepayers).

How noisy will it be?

The proposed water treatment plant will be fully compliant with district noise requirements. The nearest dwellings are more than 55m from the treatment building, which is set between the tanks to the north end of the site. Trees, plantings and other building features will further lessen this impact. Existing Council water treatment facilities in other areas are much closer to residential dwellings than those proposed here, so noise is considered a manageable issue.

What is the zoning of the site?

The site is zoned Open Space 6: Civic Space (OS6-03) in the District Plan, overlaid by Designation D129, being for Civic Purposes. This allows for high-quality well-designed urban infrastructure for a variety of community-good uses.