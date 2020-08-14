Public assistance sought following serious crash in Dacre - NZ Police

Friday, 14 August, 2020 - 18:15

Invercargill Police are looking for witnesses to yesterday’s serious crash on State Highway 1 - Edendale-Woodlands Highway, Dacre.

The collision, involving a car and a cow, was reported to Police about 6.45am.

The driver of the car was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital and remains in a serious but stable condition.

We are wanting to speak to both witnesses to the crash and people who assisted after the collision.

Anyone who can provide information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 200813/6506.