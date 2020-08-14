Otago Polytechnic maintains focus on safety at Alert Level 2

Friday, 14 August, 2020 - 18:51

Otago Polytechnic will maintain its rigorous approach to learner and staff safety during Covid Alert Level 2.

Otago Polytechnic’s Dunedin and Central Campuses continue to remain at Alert Level 2 operations in response to the Government’s Covid-19 announcement on Friday 14 August.

Otago Polytechnic’s Auckland International Campus has been closed since Wednesday, when the city moved to Alert Level 3. All teaching, learning and support services are now available online. However, our Dunedin and Central Campuses reopened for all face-to-face teaching on Thursday 13 August. This included all clinics, placements and workshops.

"The health and safety of our learners and staff remains our top priority," Otago Polytechnic Chief Executive Dr Megan Gibbons says.

"We are confident we have implemented a broad range of measures to effectively deal with Covid-related issues.

"These include ensuring all our learners and staff are aware of our move to Alert Level 2 and what steps they need to take to safeguard themselves, their fellow students and colleagues and their friends and whÄnau."

Additional steps have been taken to safeguard the health and safety of the 220 residents at Te PÄ Tauira-Otago Polytechnic Student Village. These include no visitors (implemented at Alert Level 2 earlier this week), split dining shifts, and separate resident "bubbles" per floor.

"Our Critical Incident Management Team (CIMT) will meet daily online to ensure regular updates are communicated to staff and students," Dr Gibbons says.

"We acknowledge this is a stressful and uncertain time for everybody. We have been proactive in communicating a range of support processes available to students and staff."

Otago Polytechnic’s pastoral care and student support services include emergency contacts, online counselling, online IT support and financial assistance.

Key decisions include:

suspension of all domestic travel involving public transport for Otago Polytechnic staff

students to use the NZ COVID Tracer app when on campus

students to maintain a distance of 1m in shared spaces on campus (apart from in classes, where registers will be taken as per TEC guidelines)

Alert Level 2 signage and information put up around campuses, across digital channels and in emails to students and staff

Any classes requiring PPE to follow Government guidelines