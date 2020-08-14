COVID-19 update from Mayor Gurunathan

Friday, 14 August, 2020 - 19:27

A further 12 days at COVID-19 Alert Level 2 is the best way for New Zealand to break the chain of transmission and prevent further spread of the virus says KÄpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan. Auckland will remain at Alert Level 3.

"We’ve seen just how quickly COVID-19 can spread through a community, and now between regions. To avoid going the same way as cities like Melbourne, we can’t afford to be complacent and we must all work together to stamp out this outbreak," says Mayor Gurunathan.

"We’ve done it before, we can and will do it again. If you are sick, or if you have symptoms and think you have been in contact with someone awaiting a COVID test, please stay home, call your doctor or Healthline for advice, and get tested. Your GP will test you for free.

"Maintain physical distance from people you don’t know, wash or sanitise your hands thoroughly and regularly, and use the NZ COVID Tracer app to record your movements."

From 11:59am on Wednesday 19 August all businesses must display a NZ COVID Tracer QR code in a prominent place or near main entrances of their premises. QR codes are already displayed at all KÄpiti Council District Council parks, playgrounds and facilities.

"Please make sure you scan in as you arrive at each new site. If you don’t use a smart phone, carry a pen and paper and jot down a quick note. As we’ve seen over the last couple of days, fast and effective contact tracing is one of the best ways to prevent further spread of COVID-19," says Mayor Gurunathan.

"Finally, I want to acknowledge the evolving nature of this situation and, as tends to happen when things are changing quickly, the speculation and rumours that are flying around. At best, this is unhelpful. At worst, it’s dangerous. I strongly encourage people to get their information from official government sources - the Ministry of Health website and social media channels, and the government’s COVID-19 website and social media channels.

"Thank you for your efforts so far, KÄpiti. Continue to look after each other by playing it safe, being kind and keeping calm - we’re all in this together."

For a full list of KÄpiti Coast District Council services at Alert Level 2 visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/alert-level-key-services