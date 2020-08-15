Fatal crash in Hamilton

|
One person has died following a crash in Hamilton overnight.
A car crashed into a truck parked on Thomas Road at 3.20am.
A passenger in the car died at the scene.
The driver and two other passengers suffered minor injuries.
There was nobody in the parked truck at the time of the crash.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
