Lotto NZ predicts more than 2 million tickets to sell for $50 million draw

Saturday, 15 August, 2020 - 11:44

Lotto NZ is anticipating a spike in demand today ahead of the jaw-dropping $50 million Powerball Must Be Won Draw tonight, and urges customers to buy their tickets early.

"Saturdays are typically our biggest day for ticket sales, as Kiwis often wait until the day of the draw to buy their tickets," says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

"I can’t stress enough how important it is to buy your ticket early if you want to be in to win - preferably before 5pm when we expect high traffic on our MyLotto website and app."

Nearly 1.6 million tickets were sold for Wednesday’s draw, and Lotto NZ are expecting more than 2 million tickets to be sold for tonight’s Must Be Won Draw.

"The most important thing right now is that our communities stay safe, so anyone buying tickets in-store needs to keep health and safety top of mind, and follow the alert level COVID-19 health and safety guidelines," says Marie.

"As expected, we’re seeing higher than usual online sales and there have been more than 32,000 new MyLotto registrations since Monday, with over half of those from the Auckland region. This is in addition to the more than 200,000 new online players since March. Around half of our sales for tonight’s draw so far have been online."

Lotto NZ sold around 2.6 million tickets for the $50 million Must Be Won Draw earlier in February this year.

"It’s hard to predict, but we think sales will be lower this time around which is understandable given the current circumstances. We encourage people to only spend what they can afford - you only need to spend $6 to get a ticket."

"We wish everyone around the country the best of luck for tonight’s draw. However the balls fall, we know so many people will benefit from this prize. Winners always tell us of the amazing things they plan to do for family, friends and charities close to their hearts. It’s going to make such a difference in their community," says Marie.

Lotto games are based on a lot of people, spending a little bit of money in the hope of winning big. At all times Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play smart - this means being informed, having fun and knowing your limits. For more information on the tools and resources we offer visit MyLotto.

Every year, 100% of Lotto NZ profits support over 3,000 good causes all around the country and with over $4.6 billion- returned to Kiwi communities since 1987, it would be hard to find a community that hasn’t felt the positive impact of Lotto NZ funding.

- From 1 August 1987 to 30 June 2019