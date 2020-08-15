Lotto sells 2 million tickets

Saturday, 15 August, 2020 - 17:30

With tonight’s $50 million Powerball Must Be Won draw only hours away, tickets sales are expected to climb to an estimated 2,200 Lotto tickets being sold every minute between the peak time between 6pm and 7pm today.

"We were selling nearly 2,000 tickets every minute at around 3pm today, but expecting that to increase to at least 2,200 per minute during our peak time between 6pm - 7pm."

Lotto NZ can confirm that more than 2 million tickets have now been purchased for tonight’s draw - and the day’s not over yet.

"While there is always an incredible buzz around a Must Be Won jackpot, keeping our community safe is the most important thing right now," says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications at Lotto NZ. "If you are planning on buying your ticket in-store this afternoon, please keep health and safety top of mind and follow the COVID-19 guidelines".

With the current alert levels in place, Lotto NZ encourages their customers to purchase tickets online via the MyLotto website and app,

"Sales are typically at their peak after 5pm. I can’t stress enough how important it is to buy your ticket as early as possible. If you want to get a ticket for tonight’s draw, now’s the time to buy it," says Marie.

