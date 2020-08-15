Advice from February’s $50 million Powerball Must Be Won winners

Saturday, 15 August, 2020 - 18:16

Two people who shared $50 million in the Must Be Won draw in February both say keeping your circle small and getting solid financial advice following a big win is a must, but having some fun is also important.

Kiwis around the country are dreaming of winning the big one and two people who know that feeling well are the Auckland and Hawkes Bay winners of February’s historic $50 million Must Be Won draw.

"I was in complete and utter shock for about a week or so. Things started to feel a bit more normal after that and I started to get excited as the reality of the win sunk in," said the Hawkes Bay winner.

"Initially it was a whirlwind of emotions, there was a lot of shock at first, I couldn’t believe it happened, it was very surreal," said the Auckland winner.

Six months on, the $25.1 million winners, are offering advice to our next big winner - or winners.

"My advice for future winners would be to get some good advice from people you can trust, like financial advisors and lawyers," said the Hawkes Bay winner.

"But also have some fun and do things that you may not have been able to do before your win. It could be something you’ve always wanted to buy but never been able to afford or even just having an extra meal out with your friends and family," she said.

The Auckland winner had this advice to add.

"Keep your circle small, but definitely share the news with someone, you will need the support of at least one other person to get you through those first weeks."

"For me, that was so important, it gave me people to talk to and bounce ideas off while I got my head around the whole thing," said the winner.

New Zealand’s largest ever Powerball prize of $44.1 million was scored by a Hibiscus Coast couple in 2016, and they gave this advice.

"First of all, don’t have a heart attack! That’s the most important thing to remember," laughed the one of the winners.

"But seriously, my best piece of advice is to remember to eat and sleep in the first two weeks. It’s the little things like that that are easy to forget in the early days after a big win.

"Finally, the best thing we did was get good financial advice. Make sure they’re on the same wavelength as you and go into the conversation with a good idea of what you want to do long-term."

So, what have our most recent big winners been up to since February?

"I’ve bought a new house which we moved into recently and I’ve helped out family and friends," said the Hawkes Bay winner.

"I know it sounds cliché, but it has been absolutely life-changing for us. I can do everything I had envisioned doing in my life now and it helps me to build a better future for my kids and family," she said.

After paying off their mortgage and helping their immediate family, the Auckland winner has recently purchased a holiday bach.

"I’ve bought a property in my happy place which I’m excited about. I can’t wait to make memories there with the kids because that’s what this is all about - the huge grins on their faces when we share special memories," said the winner.

It’s guaranteed that one or more lucky Kiwis are going to win big tonight - but you need your lucky ticket to be in to win!

We know that Must Be Won draws are exciting, but as always, Lotto NZ encourages all customers to know their limit and play within it. We don’t want customers to spend more than they can afford and feel comfortable with. This is especially important in this time of uncertainty. Find out more about the tools and resources we offer here.

Every year, 100% of Lotto NZ profits support over 3,000 good causes all around the country and with over $4.6 billion- returned to Kiwi communities since 1987, it would be hard to find a community that hasn’t felt the positive impact of Lotto NZ funding.

Top five tips for winners:

Take your time deciding what to do next - don’t make any big decisions like leaving your job or making expensive purchases until you’ve had a chance to work out what you really want to do with your winnings

Think carefully about who you tell about your big win - once you tell them, you can’t un-tell them!

One of the best pieces of advice our winners have for other lucky people in their situation is to put the majority of the winnings in a savings account for around three months. This gives winners plenty of time to let the reality of their win sink in before they begin spending

Get professional financial advice from a registered financial advisor. Financial advisors are experts in helping people manage their money and have lots of advice to help winners manage their unexpected windfall

Have fun! Winning Powerball is an incredible time in a winner’s life, so remember to take time to enjoy the experience.