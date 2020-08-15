Diversions in place in Rotorua following crash

Saturday, 15 August, 2020 - 20:50

Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle collision near Tikitere, Rotorua.

Police were alerted to the crash at about 7.15pm on SH33 between Parkcliff Road and SH 30.

Initial indications are that one person is injured.

Both lanes are currently blocked.

Police are diverting traffic through Hamurana.