Missing person in Christchurch

Sunday, 16 August, 2020 - 20:30

Police are asking for the public's help to locate Christchurch woman Michele Findlay.

Police and Michele's family have concerns for her wellbeing.

Michele, aged 50, was last seen on Saturday 8 August in Northcote, Christchurch, where she lives.

She is of thin build and is about 170cm tall.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts or can assist with information is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote file number 200813/7899.