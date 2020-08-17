Motorists urged to steer clear of cycle lane on Leach Street

Monday, 17 August, 2020 - 08:35

New Plymouth Police are urging motorists not to use the dedicated cycle lane on Leach Street following a crash on Friday.

A pedestrian was struck by a car at about 2pm. The pedestrian was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash found the car was travelling along the cycle lane at the time.

The driver will be issued with an infringement offence notice for unauthorised use of a special vehicle lane.

Vehicles travelling along this stretch of cycle lane is an ongoing issue.

Even if you're intending to turn into a business or property located on Leach Street you must only drive in the cycle lane for the minimum length necessary to complete the manoeuvre.

Police recently conducted a targeted education campaign on Leach Street.

In just one hour our staff warned 45 motorists who were observed driving in the cycle lane.

Cyclists we spoke to said they often felt unsafe while travelling along this route because of the vehicles using the lane meant for them.

Police will continue to monitor this stretch of road. Motorists found to be using the cycle lane will be issued with an infringement offence notice.