Police continue to appeal for sightings of missing Christchurch woman

Monday, 17 August, 2020 - 10:15

Police are continuing to appeal for information on the whereabouts of Christchurch woman Michele Findlay.

Police have now confirmed that Michele, aged 50, was last seen at an address in Hills Road on 8 August.

It is unusual for Michele to be out of contact with family and friends for this long.

Michele also has health issues and there are concerns for her welfare.

Michele is of thin build and is about 170cm tall.

If you have information which could help us locate Michele, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 200813/7899.