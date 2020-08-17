'Start your UC MBA this September with a FutureU study grant'

Monday, 17 August, 2020 - 10:17

If your job has been impacted by COVID-19 and you’re thinking about next steps, now is the perfect time to apply for an MBA at the University of Canterbury (UC). Assistance with tuition fees is available in the form of a UC FutureU study grant, providing up to $7500 per person.

Applications are closing soon for the UC’s MBA programme, designed to open new doors for experienced career professionals. Courses start in September.

If you have lost your job or had your work hours reduced as a result of COVID-19’s economic impact then enrolling in an MBA could be a great option. Generous UC FutureU grants are available to subsidise tuition fees for people impacted by COVID-19 who enrol at UC in 2020.

Launched by UC in May, FutureU is already making a big difference in people’s lives.

For Tracy Ahern, Founder of Au Natural Skinfood, a UC FutureU grant has provided an amazing opportunity. She has finally been able to act on a long held dream of wanting to complete an MBA.

"I enrolled three days before the course started [in May 2020] and I have now completed two modules which I have thoroughly enjoyed. The MBA programme is relevant to what many businesses are facing right now with real life applications that I have been able to implement in my business to make a difference and help us navigate these tough times."

Professor Paul Ballantine, who heads the UC Business School, urges others impacted by COVID-19 to apply in time to start an MBA this September.

"With the assistance of a UC FutureU grant, now is the right time to do something you’ve been putting off," he says.

Applicants must be nominated by their employer, (self-employed are entitled too). For more information and entry criteria, go to www.canterbury.ac.nz/futureu