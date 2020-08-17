Selwyn supports vision for greater Christchurch - Council

Monday, 17 August, 2020 - 10:38

The Selwyn District Council has backed the Greater Christchurch Partnership 2050 as a significant opportunity for the district and the wider region.

The Council agreed at its meeting on Wednesday work with Christchurch City Council, Waimakariri District Council, the Canterbury Regional Council, the Canterbury District Health Board and Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu to develop the Greater Christchurch 2050 plan.

Greater Christchurch 2050 will set a vision and plan for Greater Christchurch to promote wellbeing and respond to climate change, and moving towards a zero carbon economy. It will also focus on developing the partnership with central government and on strengthening the partnership with mana whenua to ensure outcomes for MÄori are integrated into the vision.

Mayor Sam Broughton says the partnership is strong and offers a great opportunity for Selwyn and the region to work together. Collectively we can make real progress on significant issues and help drive investment as well as advocating for the greater Christchurch area.

"This partnership will help us take important steps on major issues for Selwyn residents such as planning, transport and climate change. Together we can build on our region’s economic strengths, attract investment, provide jobs and secure a better future for generations to come."