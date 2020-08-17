Hurunui District Council by-election results announced

Monday, 17 August, 2020 - 12:23

The Hurunui District Council welcomes its soon-to-be new West-Ward Councillor, Mary Holloway. The West-Ward By-Election closed at midday Friday the 14 August 2020 and the results have been released. West Ward By-Election Results: Mary Holloway: 778

Jeffrey Walker: 397

Informal or Blank Voting Papers: 3

Mary Holloway said "I’m humbled and grateful to serve my community and the whole of the Hurunui, particularly the West Ward." Mrs Holloway said she was mindful some may think she was going to be Hanmer Springs oriented [having previously held a seat on the Hanmer Springs Community Board]. "But I am North Canterbury born and bred and aware of the district’s rural and farming needs," she said. "I appreciate the opportunity to make sure our local voice is heard. Local Government remains a strong and important pillar of the New Zealand Governance model and I look forward to standing strongly for this principle."

A by-election will now be held to replace the extraordinary vacancy on the Hanmer Springs Community Board created by Mary’s new position.