Raveen Jaduram’s resignation "a huge loss to the Super City"

Monday, 17 August, 2020 - 13:16

The Ratepayers’ Alliance is saddened to learn of Watercare boss, Raveen Jaduram resignation from Watercare, labelling it a ‘huge loss’ to the Super City.

"Last week the Council released an independent review into the performance of its Council-controlled organisations, which shows very clearly than Watercare is performing better than most," says Jo Holmes, a spokesperson for the Ratepayers’ Alliance.

"Under Mr Jaduram’s leadership, Watercare was one of the most transparent public sector organisations in New Zealand. In fact, it would often annoy the Mayor’s office, who tried and often failed to control the flow of information to the public."

"The Councillors have tried to use Watercare as a whipping boy for the recent budget round, dishonestly claiming that Watercare investment is connected to rates, despite it being financially ringfenced from the Council. It appears that instead of tackling the persistent cost overruns of the Council’s payroll budget, the Council is trying to use Mr Jaduram as the fall guy."